Enshrinement weekend brings more business to downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People in town this weekend for the Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement spent some time at other Springfield spots as well.

There were events throughout the day Friday, and into this weekend, but Friday night was the main event.

The enshrinement brings people from all over the country to western Massachusetts, staying at hotels, eating at restaurants, and checking out tourist attractions in the area.

MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis said the events have brought plenty of fans and honorees out to their establishment.

“It is always special when you have NBA legends walking around the property,” Mathis said. “They’ve been checking in the last couple of days. Definitely some autograph seekers have been coming out.”

Mathis added, “Celebrating the Basketball Hall of Fame at Symphony Hall is such a great way to marry the restaurants, casino and hotel rooms with a nationally televised event across the street.”

And the loop bus service that came with MGM’s opening helps connect the casino with downtown attractions, like the Hall of Fame.