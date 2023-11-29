SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the weather gets colder and the heat comes on, your chimney may need to be inspected.

Before turning on your fireplace this coming winter, make sure your chimney is in working order.

Creosote build up in your chimney can cause a house fire if not annually inspected. There’s over 500 chimney related fire incidents across Massachusetts in 2020. Captain Drew Piemonte with the Springfield Fire Department explains how you should prepare for a potential disaster.

Piemonte tells us, “If you do experience a chimney malfunction, don’t hesitate to call 9-1-1. Have operating smoke detectors throughout the structure properly mounted and located. and have an evacuation plan and practice it.”

Chimney sweeping companies offer cleanings between $85 to $200 on average. The best time to have your chimney inspected is in the warmer months when you’re not using a lot of heat, but its never too late to be safe.