Ensured allotment of COVID vaccine doses making it easier to book appointments

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A lot has changed since the COVID-19 vaccines first began rolling out, and it became clear how challenging it was to find appointments.

Over at the transportation building, behind Gate 1, residents have been getting their COVID-19 vaccine at the regional collaborative, and residents there have had an easy time booking appointments.

The appointment process was very frustrating back when the COVID-19 vaccine first became available in Massachusetts, most of the blame early on was on the total number of allotted doses for mass vaccination sites.

The Eastern States Exposition regional collaborative takes advantage of a federal program to ensure a guaranteed allotment of doses, so they’ve had new appointments consistently each week.

Carly Camossi, chief of operations, and West of the River Vaccine Collaborative director told 22News, “If you’re pre-registered on the mass vaccine site. You can be placed here. We release appointments all throughout the week typically on Wednesday and Fridays, so hopefully, you guys take them.”

Camossi said they’ve gone from only being able to do a hundred vaccines a week at the senior center, to 1500 at the Eastern States regional collaborative.

If doses from the federal government continue to increase, they could eventually hit 1,200 a day.