Entrepreneurial program that helps Holyoke businesses to return soon

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke-based agency that helps start-up businesses succeed will soon be back in business after being temporarily sidelined by the pandemic.

The mentors known as “EforAll Holyoke” are proud of the diversity of the western Massachusetts businesses they’ve helped with their entrepreneurial program.

Executive Director of the program, Tessa Murphy-Romboletti, told 22News 83 percent of the startups have a woman in a leadership position and 67 percent have a man or women of color at the helm.

“We run an entrepreneurial program at the early stages of starting their own business and we offer that throughout the year,” said Murphy-Romboletti.

EforAll Holyoke mentors a wide range of start-up business that include an online-based candle company to soaps that are hand made.