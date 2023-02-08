MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Monson Arts Council is inviting artists to enter their 29th Annual Spring Art Exhibition & Sale in April.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Monson Arts Council, the theme for this year’s exhibition is “What Was…What Will Be” and will be held from April 15 through April 30th. This call for entries offers all area artists the opportunity to make online digital entries.

The Monson Arts Council offers a variety of awards and $4,500 in prize money is distributed to winning works in painting, photography, multi-dimensional art including sculpture, pottery, fabric art, and graphic arts including drawing, and printmaking.

A panel of jurors will view and select art digitally for the show, and all the prizes will be selected once the work is delivered and jurors will view the work in person. The jurors will include Mahwish Chishty, Associate Professor in Art, UMass, Amherst, Barbara Lussier, a signature member of New England Plein Air Painters, and Lauren Szumita, Curator, Fitchburg Art Museum.

More information about the show and the jury process and entry fees are available online at the Monson Art Councils’ website.