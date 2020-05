SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was called to Chestnut Street Monday afternoon for a report of an envelope possibly containing a hazardous substance.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, firefighters were called to 10 Chestnut Street to determine the contents of an envelope containing a possible hazardous substance.

The Department Of Fire Services dispatched there hazardous materials team and determined the substance not to be a hazardous material.