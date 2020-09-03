Environmental Police investigating boating accident on Congamond Lake in Southwick

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Environmental Police are investigating a boating accident in the Congamond Lake in Southwick that left a woman with serious injuries late Thursday afternoon.

According to Sergeant Rhett Bannish of the Southwick Police Department, a woman in her early 20s suffered a foot injury while on middle pond in the lake. She was on a boat prior to the injury.

Police told 22News her serious injuries were non-life threatening.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police are investigating the boating incident.