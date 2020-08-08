‘Envision Our Chicopee 2040’ introduces roadmap for city’s future

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor John Vieau announced the community kickoff of “Envision Our Chicopee 2040” Friday.

It’s Chicopee’s first-ever community-driven city-wide comprehensive plan and will serve as the city’s official guide for land use and development priorities.

It will be a “roadmap” for Chicopee’s future and a tool that can be used to make decisions.

A virtual public open house will take place on August 17 that will feature updates on the planning process and give opportunities for resident feedback.