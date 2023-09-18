WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Environmental Protection Agency’s New England Regional Administrator joined Mayor Will Reichelt Monday morning to highlight funding for Zero-Emission Buses in West Springfield.

Under President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, funding from the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program will help improve air quality in and around schools and communities right here in the Pioneer valley.

The U.S. EPA’s Clean School Bus program awarded over $29 million to purchase 76 “clean” school buses with the goal of accelerating the transition to zero-emission vehicles and helping produce cleaner air for everyone on the buses from the drivers to the students and even the communities they drive through to and from school

22News spoke with the EPA’s Regional Administrator, David W. Cash, about the many benefits of electrifying our transportation services to reduce emissions and protect our school aged children. “They don’t smell they are much safer for your kids your kids are going to get fewer asthma attacks your kids in the future are going to have fewer heart problems all the things that come along with local air pollution these buses get rid off, Cash says. “We’re targeting those areas where for example there’s high asthma rates low income disadvantaged communities that can bear the brunt of poor air pollution.”

This new investment will help them offer a green way for students to get around. Additional Funding will also go towards putting in place new electric charging stations for the buses and training drivers how to use them.