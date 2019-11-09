Equine Affaire returns to the Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD. Mass. (WWLP) – The Equine Affaire has returned to the Big E grounds for four days of competitions and family-friendly events.

The Equine Affair is held just twice a year, in Columbus, Ohio and right here in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

Many types of horses compete at the show including Hunters, Saddle horses, and draft horses. People who go to the show can meet dozens of different horse breeds from around the world.

The event also has hundreds of seminars and training clinics by some of the top horse trainers and industry experts.

The event runs through Sunday at the Eastern States Exposition.