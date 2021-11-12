Equine Affaire show returns to Eastern States Coliseum this weekend

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People who love horses are welcoming back the Equine Affaire show to the Eastern States Coliseum.

Visitors to the Equine Affaire exhibition at the Big E have been here before. There’s something about the relationship between the trainers and the horses who respond to their every command.

Coagi Long, President of the Equine Affaire, told 22News, “It’s something where there’s a unique bond people develop with the horses. They take a lot of training, but it’s really impressive to see what they can do when they work together in unity.”

The people who come to this show at the Big E coliseum know their horses. Many own horses, and they travel from all over New England to share this experience.

“Well it’s amazing because we have horses. To see all the breeds here, meet people from all over the world, acknowledge other people,” added Amy Cassidy of Westford.

The pandemic had caused the cancellation of last year’s coliseum appearance; Amy and her family couldn’t wait for the Equine Affaire to return this year.

Friday evening and through the weekend, the horses will be mounted by riders to display all forms of horsemanship, with the stands filled with families who deeply appreciate the expertise of both riders and animals.