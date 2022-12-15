SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We are closing in on 2022, and one local leader is taking this time to connect with the Western Massachusetts community.

Outgoing State Senator Eric Lesser held his ‘Western Mass Appreciation Event’ at the White Lion Brewery in Springfield this evening. Lesser told 22News he wanted to thank local residents for their support during his eight years in the state senate. Days after his farewell speech at the statehouse, Lesser says he’s hopeful the things that were on his agenda for our region will be accomplished.

State Senator Eric Lesser said, “There’s amazing things happening here, and there’s amazing things we can do, we can get the rail service, we can create really good high tech jobs, we can keep families here.”

After losing the primary bid for lieutenant governor Lesser told 22News he now looks forward to the next chapter in his career.