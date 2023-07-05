EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday, the ES Veterans Association presented a check to the East Longmeadow Veterans Committee for its new Veterans Memorial at the Pleasant View Senior Center.

The ES Veterans Association, an organization under Eversource Energy, gave the East Longmeadow Veterans Committee a $10,000 dollar donation to help build their veterans memorial. This $10,000 dollar donation, will go towards building a veterans memorial at Pleasant View Senior Center on 328 North Main Street in East Longmeadow.

The President of the ES Veterans Association, William Gelinas, says it’s time to bring the veterans memorial to reality, “Our real goal with this is to honor the sacrifices all those members that came before us, laid down their lives for our nation and the constitution, so we are hoping to inspire folks with this memorial to come out and remember our veterans and those that come before us.”

So far, the chairman of the committee, Terry Glusko, says they raised about $285,000 dollars and the goal is to raise another $215,000 dollars to put towards the veterans memorial. And If you would like to donate, Glusko says, you can go to Peoples Bank at 201 North Main Street in East Longmeadow and write a check to the East Longmeadow Veterans Memorial Committee.