Escape the heat and visit cooling centers in Springfield

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) –  The City of Springfield will be opening cooling centers in the city Monday and Tuesday due to excessive heat expected.

Temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s Monday and mid 90s Tuesday, but will feel near 100 degrees due to the humidity.

Heat advisory through Tuesday at 8 p.m.

“It is very important in extreme weather conditions that we afford those in need of assistance, especially our seniors and those dealing with medical challenges, these relief accommodations,” Mayor Domenic Sarno said.

Visit your local cooling center to escape the heat. 

Sites are listed below:

LibrariesAddressDays and Hours
Brightwood359 Plainfied St.Monday, 1pm-5pmTuesday, 1p.m. – 8p.m. 
East Forest Park122 Island
Pond Rd		Monday, 1pm-5pmTuesday, 1p.m. – 5p.m. 
East Springfield21 Osborne TerrMonday, 1pm-5pmTuesday, 1p.m. – 5p.m. 
Forest Park380 Belmont Ave.Monday, 1pm-5pmTuesday,  10a.m.-5p.m. 
Indian Orchard  Library Express at Pine Point44 Oak St.  204 Boston Rd.Monday, 10a.m.-5:p.m.Tuesday, 1p.m.-5p.m. Monday, 1p.m.-5p.m. 
Mason Square765 State St.Monday, 1p.m.-5p.m. Tuesday, 1p.m.-5p.m. 
Sixteen Acres1187 Parker St.Monday, 1p.m.-5p.m. Tuesday, 1p.m.-8p.m. 
Additional Sites:   
Greenleaf Community Center  Hungry Hill Senior Center1187 1/2 Parker St.  773 Liberty StreetMonday, 9a.m. – 8p.m. Tuesday, 9a.m.-8p.m. Monday, 9a.m.-4p.m. Tuesday, 9a.m.-4p.m.
 Riverview Center  
Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center 		122 Clyde St.  
1476
Roosevelt Ave.		Monday, 9a.m. – 4p.m. Tuesday, 9a.m. – 4p.m. Monday, 9a.m. – 4p.m.Tuesday, 9a.m.-4p.m.

