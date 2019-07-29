Escape the heat and visit cooling centers in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will be opening cooling centers in the city Monday and Tuesday due to excessive heat expected.

Temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s Monday and mid 90s Tuesday, but will feel near 100 degrees due to the humidity.

Heat advisory through Tuesday at 8 p.m.

“It is very important in extreme weather conditions that we afford those in need of assistance, especially our seniors and those dealing with medical challenges, these relief accommodations,” Mayor Domenic Sarno said.

Visit your local cooling center to escape the heat.

Sites are listed below:

Libraries Address Days and Hours Brightwood 359 Plainfied St. Monday, 1pm-5pmTuesday, 1p.m. – 8p.m. East Forest Park 122 Island

Pond Rd Monday, 1pm-5pmTuesday, 1p.m. – 5p.m. East Springfield 21 Osborne Terr Monday, 1pm-5pmTuesday, 1p.m. – 5p.m. Forest Park 380 Belmont Ave. Monday, 1pm-5pmTuesday, 10a.m.-5p.m. Indian Orchard Library Express at Pine Point 44 Oak St. 204 Boston Rd. Monday, 10a.m.-5:p.m.Tuesday, 1p.m.-5p.m. Monday, 1p.m.-5p.m. Mason Square 765 State St. Monday, 1p.m.-5p.m. Tuesday, 1p.m.-5p.m. Sixteen Acres 1187 Parker St. Monday, 1p.m.-5p.m. Tuesday, 1p.m.-8p.m.