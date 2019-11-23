Eternal flame keeps memory of John F. Kennedy alive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal and Mayor Domenic Sarno placed a wreath at the John F. Kennedy Monument in the shadow of the eternal flame.

It’s been 56 years since President Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas.

Each year since that day in 1963, those who admired him attend this brief service at the eternal flame in Springfield’s Forest Park.

Judge David Sachs of Holyoke comes here almost every year to pay tribute to the late president.

“As a child I very much admired President Kennedy,” Sachs told 22News. “I learned to love politics and public service from him and I’m one many who he inspired.”

Sachs noted, “I served on the school committee and I’m just wrapping up a career of 33 years as a judge.”

Everyone who’s old enough can remember where they were and what they were doing when they learned of the death of President John F. Kennedy on that November day in 1963.

Educator Timothy Collins told 22News, he was in junior high school at the time.

“I would go back to Kennedy’s speech at the American University where he would talk about, the Russians [and] everybody else, having the same hope: for a better life for our children. And that we need to come together on something like that, that brings us all together.”

Despite the drizzly weather Friday and the passing years, instead of the crowd diminishing, it appeared there were more people in attendance at the eternal flame than on this date one year ago.