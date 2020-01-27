Even with winter temperatures above normal, ice still unsafe

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The calendar may say it’s mid-Winter, but the weather has been feeling like spring.

Well, it’s no surprise the mild weather we’ve been experiencing lately is having an effect on ice. Compared to year’s past, it’s not nearly as thick.

Temperatures have been regularly reaching way above normal for this time of year, regularly hitting the upper 30s and the 40s. And that’s much too warm for ice on lakes and ponds to get thick enough to walk or ice fish on.

At the beginning of January, two boys died after falling through the ice on the Chicopee River. On Jan. 21, an adult fell through the ice on Venture Pond in Springfield but was lucky enough to get out safely. And Sunday morning, someone’s dog fell through the ice in Deerfield, prompting a rescue. The weather is to blame.

Chief Michael Andrews of the Wilbraham Fire Department told 22News, “Well it keeps the ice pretty thin and unsafe. So we encourage people to stay off it, that’s the only sure way to guarantee your safety is to just stay off the ice.”

No matter what the ice looks like, unless it’s 4 inches thick, it’s not safe to walk on.