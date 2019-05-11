Event held to showcase “Complete Streets Design” policies

An event was held in Springfield Saturday afternoon to showcase the “complete streets design” on Walnut Street to benefit walkers and bikers.

More and more towns throughout Massachusetts are adopting complete streets policies. The purpose for complete streets is to make it possible for all forms of transportation on the road, not just cars.

So when cities and towns go to pave roads they make room for bike lanes, sidewalks, public transportation, and making sure there’s wheel chair ramps for people who need them.

One woman told 22News the importance of complete streets in the city, “It’s really trying to accommodate all forms of transportation and get people out of their cars a little more and do some more healthy transportation for commuting and for pleasure as well,” said Becky Bash, Senior Planner for PVPC.



The event was made possible by the City of Springfield and the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission.



