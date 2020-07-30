Event organizers postpone Wales Olde Home Festival

WALES, Mass. (WWLP) – The Wales Olde Home Festival that was scheduled to take place this Saturday has been postponed.

According to a Facebook post Wednesday, the committee in charge said the postponement of the event was due to “the recent increase of COVID-19 infections in western Massachusetts over the last week.”

The festival was to take place at Wales Elementary School on Saturday. Organizers said the event would have advised visitors to wear a face mask and fill out a contact information sheet, as well as a temperature check upon entry.

No word yet on a new date for the event.