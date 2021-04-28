Eversource ahead of schedule to install 3,500 electric vehicle charging stations in MA

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource announced the acceleration of its 2018 commitment to install electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure at up to 400 locations across Massachusetts.

The energy company has enabled 2,700 EV ports since 2018 and is expecting to reach its goal of 3,500 a year ahead of schedule in order to help reduce range anxiety and boost customer confidence in electric vehicles.

“Our program is helping the commonwealth achieve its goal of having 300,000 electric cars on the road by 2025. EV charging infrastructure supports our commitment to environmental sustainability and reduces greenhouse gas emissions, as transportation accounts for more than 40% of greenhouse gas emissions in the state,” said Eversource EV Lead James Cater.

The EV Charging program provides non-residential customers with resources that can reduce the cost of installing EV charging stations.

“Voltrek has partnered with Eversource on its EV infrastructure program from the beginning, and we’ve seen firsthand how this program has stimulated interest in EV charging, we are a Massachusetts-based firm that has installed more than 2,500 EV charging stations across the Northeast, and Eversource’s program has been great for our business and for everyone who supports the acceleration of the EV industry,” said Voltrek Founder and CEO Kathleen Connors.

Eversouce aims to improve the continued development of EV infrastructure to ensure that all drivers in Massachusetts can benefit from transportation electrification.