Eversource and Homeward Vets hold fundraiser to help veterans across state

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of veterans employed by Eversource provided money to an organization helping veterans in need on Tuesday.

Glenn Posey of the Eversource Veterans Association presented a $5,000 check to Larry Green of the Homeward Vets.

The agency that provides furniture and other household furnishings to once homeless veterans who’ve found a place to live. Larry Green spoke to 22News about how what he plans to do with the check.

Green told 22News, “The money will go directly to homeward vets, one hundred percent of it, it’s all volunteers.”

Mackenzie Felty further added that the money always goes to good use. “We’ve helped I think 650 veterans so far and I’m just so proud of all the accomplishments.”

Tuesday’s $5,000 gift supplements funds raised during Homeward Vets annual concert in Greenfield in March.

Homeward Vets’ Vinnie Falkowski, himself a musician thanked the members of the 30 participating bands who volunteered their services to make the fundraiser a success.

Homeward Vets was founded 12-years-ago.