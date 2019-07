SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Park Department’s Camp Star Angelina program received recognition on Wednesday.

Camp Star Angelina is a full-service summer camp where children of all abilities between the ages of 5 and 14 learn and play together.

The camp’s activities take place in Forest Park.

Eversource presented a $1,000 grant to the Gandara Mental Health Center’s scholarship program for a deserving child to attend Camp Star Angelina.