Eversource begins energy efficiency program to help local small businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource is offering its Main Streets energy efficiency program and help local small businesses reduce their energy costs and impact on the environment.

A team of energy experts from Eversource will visit different businesses in Springfield between June 12 and June 16, to schedule no-cost energy assessments and answer questions about energy-efficient equipment upgrades and improvements.

“Our Main Streets initiative provides personal attention to small businesses to help them take advantage of the energy-saving solutions available to them. Last year, we held Main Streets events in 15 communities and completed more than 700 energy efficiency upgrades to help business owners save on their energy costs. We hope to help even more businesses save this year,” said Eversource Energy Efficiency Spokesman Bill Stack.

The Main Streets energy efficiency program begins with a no-cost energy assessment identifying energy-saving opportunities such as new lighting, occupancy sensors, programmable thermostats, refrigeration controls, insulation and more.

Some of the improvements are installing new energy-efficient LED light bulbs or energy-efficient motor controls that can qualify for incentives from Eversource through Mass Save® and interest-free financing to offset the cost of upgrades.

Local and licensed electricians contracted by Eversource will complete approved projects in minimal disruption to daily business operations while also following all current COVID-19 safety protocols.

For more information about the program or to schedule a free assessment at a convenient time call at 413-526-9955.