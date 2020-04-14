Eversource crews working to restore power in severe weather despite COVID-19 concerns

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over 30,000 Eversource customers were without power Monday and because of COVID-19 safety concerns, it took a little longer for crews to restore services.

About 50mph winds and heavy rain ripped through Hampden County, causing many downed trees and wires, and thousands without power.

Priscilla Ress, an Eversource spokesperson told 22News Eversource crews have been working around the clock to try and restore power to customers but due to the company’s new COVID-19 protocols, it’s taking longer than usual.

“We have one person per truck where we used to have two crew members in a vehicle. Our employees have the appropriate personal protection and we are also making sure we that we are protecting and cleaning our equipment and so all of this takes time,” said Ress.

During storms like this, it’s important to make sure you are prepared by charging your phone and having a backup power supply for any medical equipment you have. Eversource also reminds any customers who are without power and using a generator to be sure it’s located well away from your home or business.

If you do see any downed wires be sure to stay far away from the entire area and call 911.