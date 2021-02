(WWLP) – Eversource is reminding you to be aware of criminals trying to steal your money using new methods.

The utility company says customers are getting phone calls from someone claiming to be from Eversource, and using a real employee’s name to offer a discount on their bill.

Other customers say they’re getting an email that contains the Eversource logo.

Eversource is reminding customers that they’ll never threaten to disconnect your service or demand instant payment.