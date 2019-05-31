Eversource employees learn how to spot, work safely around turtles

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Box turtles create habitats in areas of Massachusetts where large, high tension power lines are located.

Since these turtles are categorized as a species of special concern, MassWildlife is responsible for their care and protection.

“We map our area of habitat,” Lauren Glorioso explained. “So in this case, they require our office.”

They call it “Turtlepalooza,” where Eversource employees train to spot box turtles and keep them out of harm’s way, particularly when heavy equipment is involved. The turtles have natural camouflage and keep well-hidden, making detection that much more difficult.

“We make certain that everyone working on this right-of-way is properly trained to identify any species,” Priscilla Ress of Eversource told 22News. “Especially the good looking one, like this turtle.”

The canine member of the team, a short-haired pointer named Jada, helps Eversource employees find the turtles.

It only takes Jada a few, short minutes to scour the underbrush and locate a box turtle and then brings it to her human team members who relocate the reptiles to safer confines.

