Mass. (WWLP) – The Eversource Gas Expansion Project in Springfield and Longmeadow is getting opposition from local lawmakers.

Several lawmakers including Senator Eric Lesser, representatives Bud Williams and Orlando Ramos have written a letter to the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act Office, or MEPA, in opposition to Eversource’s proposed Western Massachusetts Gas Reliability Project. According to Eversource, the new line would be constructed underground in state and local streets between Longmeadow and Springfield. The lawmakers in opposition say they are concerned that the project would quote “degrade air quality, and increase the risk of fire and explosions in the community, and contribute to climate change.”

Representative Orlando Ramos of the 9th Hampden District said, “You know historically these proposals and these projects have been dumped on communities like the city of Springfield, communities are known as environmental justice communities because there are so many health risks and so many health concerns.”

22News reached out to Eversource about this and they said in part, “We take seriously our important responsibility to provide our customers with the safe, reliable energy services they need today and in the near term.

While also helping to advance the unprecedented transition to a clean energy future that we’re all undertaking together.”