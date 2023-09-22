WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource employees across Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire worked along the Connecticut River Friday for the 27th annual Source to Sea Cleanup.

Along with community members along the river, Eversource volunteers cleared everything from recyclables, fishing equipment, food waste are tires. 22News spoke with the program manager for Friday’s event about why they work to clean debris along the river every year.

“There are folks that hang out by the river or live by the river and a lot of debris ends up there and so by removing it, not only are we helping our environment but we are also improving our communities,” said Amanda Heinsen.

For the past seven years, Eversource has partnered with the Connecticut River Conservancy to help ensure the ecological sustainability of the river.