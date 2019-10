SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource reported power outages in Indian Orchard Sunday evening.

You can see here on the Eversource outage map about 500 customers were without power in the area of Indian Orchard and Boston Road in Springfield.

Eversource outage map

Power is expected to come back by 7:45 p.m. in those areas, according to Eversource.