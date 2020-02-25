Eversource investing over $41M in tree trimming, removal

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As temperatures begin to rise in western Massachusetts, trees are safely coming down.

As part of its comprehensive management plan, Eversource is ensuring electrical safety for residents across the state by trimming trees that interfere with power lines.

Eversource will be trimming more than 2,700 miles of trees across the state. That includes 30 communities in western Massachusetts.

Trees are scheduled to be trimmed in Springfield, West Springfield, Amherst, Pittsfield and Deerfield to name a few.

Eversource has hired dozens of private contractors for this project.

22News shot video of work being done Tuesday morning in West Springfield.

Eversource spokeswoman Priscilla Ress told 22News why Eversource is hiring contractors to trim this time of year.

“We’re getting towards the end of the winter season and getting into the spring time so you’re not getting a lot of new growth and you’re getting to see where those old limbs are,” said Ress.

One Agawam resident said when power lines are involved, it’s important to trim your trees as soon as possible.

“It can create a lot of damage for people. People can get killed by downed power lines. It’s a really good thing that they’re doing what they’re doing,” said David Taylor of Agawam.

Eversource is also reminding customers that they are responsible for tree maintenance on their own property.

If your yard requires significant maintenance, the energy company strongly recommends contacting a professional tree service to do this work.