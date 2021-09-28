Eversource joins volunteers to clean Connecticut River area in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Employees from Eversource are joining volunteers to help clean along the banks of the Connecticut River in Springfield.

The Connecticut River Conservancy’s (CRC) 25th annual Source to Sea Cleanup is one of the nation’s largest river clean up efforts and encompasses all four states of the 410-mile Connecticut River basin (NH, VT, MA, CT). Last year over 1,300 people volunteered to remove trash along rivers, streams, parks, boat launches, trails and more. It was held over the entire month of September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Eversource has partnered with CRC as the lead sponsor and commitment to sustainability to help preserve the river. The group is scheduled to clean along the CT River Walk & Bikeway Bridge located at 1150 W Columbus Avenue in Springfield on Tuesday.

Anyone can report a site in need of trash removal, start their own cleanup group, or find a local volunteer group to join at www.ctriver.org/cleanup.

Community members are looking make the riverbanks safer and wildlife happier by helping to clean up everything such as recyclables, fishing equipment and food waste to tires, televisions and refrigerators.