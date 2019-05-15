Eversource launches new mobile app

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Eversource Energy launched a mobile app giving customers the ability to manage their accounts from their smartphones.

In a news release sent to 22News, the energy company launched the app for Apple and Android users as a direct response to customer’s request and to make it easier for them to view and update their accounts as well as contact the company’s customer service.

Here are some of the features of the app:

View and pay bill (by bank account)

View up to 12 months of past bills and payments

View up to two months of scheduled payments

Link and manage multiple billing accounts

Enroll or unenroll in paperless billing

Report or check the status of an outage

View the outage map

Contact customer service

The company pointed out that this mobile app is not connected to a recent scam involving phone calls from a company claiming to be Eversource asking customers to download an app and use it to wire money in order to avoid their power being disconnected.

Eversource said if a customer receives a call like that to call their police and also urges anyone who has doubts about the legitimacy of a call to contact the energy company directly at 1-877-659-6326.

