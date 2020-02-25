Eversource lays down new power lines in West Springfield using helicopter

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It looked like an action movie in Westfield on Monday as Eversource had a helicopter skillfully laying down new power lines.

The “Westfield Reliability Project” primarily serves Westfield, Greenfield, and Pittsfield. But surrounding areas benefit from this as well.

The project is to install new circuits on existing transmission lines for about 3 miles, from the Oakdale Avenue area in Westfield through the Buck Pond Station. The project also includes constructing new facilities similar to substations.

On Monday, crews laid down 2 miles of power lines. Later this week, they will finish the last mile, weather permitting.

Eversource Spokesperson Priscilla Ress said this project is “All about reliability, for this area as well as surrounding areas by bringing in stronger wires, better poles, and making the system just that much more robust… boosting the amount of electricity that the system can handle.”

The helicopter is a lot quicker than using bucket trucks since those have to stop at every single structure.

Eversource estimates they’ll be finished with this project by late spring.