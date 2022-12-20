SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource will be making a holiday donation to Martin Luther King, Jr. Family Services on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the City of Springfield, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno will join Patricia Bernard, VP of Finance and Operations for Martin Luther King, Jr. Family Services for the donation.

Mayor Sarno states, “I deeply appreciate Joe Mitchell from Eversource reaching out to me about giving back to the community. Immediately I thought of Patricia Bernard and our beloved MLK Family Services, especially with the passing on of community icon Ronn Johnson. This holiday donation from Eversource to our MLK Family Services will help our local children and their families have an enjoyable gift in time for the holidays.”

Bernard stated, “Thank you to Eversource for this generous gift to our Community Center, especially during the holiday season. I want to thank Mayor Sarno for always being there and supporting our MLK Family Services Community Center. With the support from our community, we can continue to give back to our neighborhood and build upon the legacy that was built by Ronn Johnson.”

The holiday donation will take place at the MLK Family Services on Rutland Street in Springfield at 10:30 a.m.