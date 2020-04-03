Eversource offering virtual home energy services during COVID-19 crisis

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Electric service companies are finding new ways to accommodate their customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eversource Energy is now offering virtual home energy assessments by phone or video. This comes as all in-home energy services are suspended to protect employees and customers from the coronavirus.

Eversource will pay 100-percent of the cost of insulation, which will help customers save money during the financial impacts of the outbreak.

Customers who participate in virtual home energy assessments will also receive custom reports outlining energy-saving recommendations.