Eversource prepared for high electricity usage during potential heatwave

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – With the continuing heat and humidity over the next several days, Eversource is prepared to meet the demand from an increase of air conditioner and fan usage.

According to Eversource, their crews are ready to respond to any outages or issues that may arise when strain is put on the electric system.

The following are some tips from Eversource to help customers stay comfortable while saving energy and money:

  • Increase the temperature on air conditioners -keep air conditioners set at a moderate temperature.
  • Clean air conditioner filters and coils at least every three months.
  • Keep air vents clear of blockages such as furniture, curtains, and rugs.
  • Seal cracks or gaps in walls, outlets, window, and door frames to keep cool air from escaping.
  • Conserve energy by using appliances like washers and dryers early in the morning or late in the evening.

