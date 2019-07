CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource is preparing for residents to crank up the AC as temperatures continue to rise.

Although high electricity usage during heat waves can put a strain on the electric system, Eversource says it’s prepared to meet these increased demands and will be ready to respond to any outages.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking the possibility of a heatwave, and some storms for tomorrow. Click here for the latest.