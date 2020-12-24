Eversource preparing for potential power outages during Christmas holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource is getting ready for possible power outages this upcoming Christmas.

The power company will have line and tree crews ready to respond. Eversource is recommending customers do the following:

  • Assemble or restock a storm kit with essential items, including pet food, and medications
  • Charge all wireless electronics
  • Stay alert for any downed trees and wires

If you’re an Eversource customer, you can also sign up for alerts with updates to be sent right to your cell phone.

“Don’t forget to report your outage,” Priscilla Ress, Spokesperson for Eversource, advises. “Report your outage, that means you can call, you can text. Also when you go to Eversource.com there are all sorts of ways for you to get in touch with us, and also for you to see how we are progressing, and we stay in touch with you.”

22News will have team coverage of the storm on the air, online at wwlp.com, and on our 22News mobile app.

