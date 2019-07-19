Eversource preparing for tough working conditions during weekend heatwave

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An excessive heat warning is in effect with temperatures expected to top 100 degrees Saturday.

Eversource workers have to work in all types of conditions to make sure customers have reliable electricity, especially during temperatures like this weekend.

Scorching temperatures and high humidity puts a strain on power systems. Eversource workers will be standing by all weekend to make sure customers have electricity.

Temperatures are expected to be close to 100 degrees and Eversource workers are already preparing for tough working conditions. Supervisor Chris Flynn told 22News about the difficulty the heat adds to his job.

“It adds another layer of difficulty to the job, to a job that’s already a difficult job whether it’s up in the air or down in the manhole it does add a layer of difficulty,” Flynn explained. “So for example, in the manholes during a heatwave it’s going to be 10 to 20 degrees hotter in the hole.”

Regardless of the conditions outside, Eversource workers have to wear safety gear, including a helmet at all times.

“It’s very hot when you have to wear the hood, it gets real steamy inside,” Danni Kularski described. “It’s a layer of rubber on top of your F-R clothing.”

If there are power outages this weekend, Eversource offers an Outage Map that can tell you how many people are affected and when power is expected to be restored.

If you are working outside this weekend, be on the lookout for signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. If you are confused, have a headache, or are dizzy, call 911 right away.