SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A major utility company headquartered in Hartford is proposing a rate increase.. that will directly impact its many western Massachusetts customers.

22News went to an event aimed at stopping Eversource from raising its rates. The event was hosted by state rep Orlando Ramos. and tensions were definitely high with many people expressing concerns about how this initiative could put a dent in their wallets.

“We are already suffering from inflation in our finances and the effect of the pandemic, this would only add to our stress,” said Speaker Edna Thompson.

A spike in utility bills could be coming to a household near you, with the Raymond Jordan Senior Center hosting a hybrid hearing to discuss Eversoruce’s proposed rate increase with the Department of Public Utilities.

“Right now families are struggling businesses have now recovered from the pandemic this is not the time for a big utility company to ask for an increase in their rates,” said Representative Orlando Ramos of Springfield.

Representative Ramos hosted this meeting to give the community a chance to voice their opinions. He’s requesting more transparency.

This company just doesn’t have a good reputation here in our city so it’s hard to trust any proposal that they put before us, I’m very upset that they also decided to keep this sort of quiet and not be transparent throughout the process,” said Ramos.

22News also heard from a representative with Eversource in response to Ramos.

“We are transparent, We don’t just raise rates. Everything we do is because we are regulated does through the Department of Public Utilities. These are investments that are going to strengthen the electric grid,” said Priscilla Ress of Eversource Energy.

Eversource says that the rate increase is needed to help the Commonwealth move toward its clean energy goals.

Right now this is just a proposal, no timeline has been set as to when this increase could take effect. Ultimately the Department of Utilities will have the final say.