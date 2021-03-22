Eversource replacing lines at transmission towers in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource will be replacing existing lines at the tip of its transmission towers in Agawam Monday morning.

Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress told 22News, the new lines will be installed with a helicopter starting at 7:45 a.m. at the Oak Ridge Golf Course in Agawam at 850 South Westfield Street and will allow the energy company to speed up communications among its electrical substations.

The company is replacing the lines with a more advanced fiber-optic communication wire.

The helicopter will also be used to carry workers, tools, materials, and string wires onto structures in the utility rights-of-way.

Flights will occur intermittently in Agawam between Monday, March 22, and Friday, April 2 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. This schedule is weather-dependent and subject to change.