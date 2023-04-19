SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource Massachusetts customers can expect to see a lower energy bill this summer as rate changes are expected to take effect July 1.

This winter, energy supply prices were up to historic highs in New England due to natural gas supply constraints from the war in Ukraine and other global pressures. However, the energy supply market is now on a downward trend and Eversource will be filing new supply rates with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU) in mid-May.

“We’re pleased to be able to let our customers know that relief is coming following historically high supply prices over the past year,” said Eversource Vice President of Energy Supply James Daly. “As we finalize the next purchase of the power supply for customers who are signed up for our Basic Service rate, we also recognize that any potential decrease from historic highs will still mean high costs for our customers and urge anyone who may be struggling with their bill to reach out so that we can work together to find the best assistance program or payment plan to help in their individual case.”

“As we head into the summer months, we advise our residential and commercial customers to take stock of their usage and how it can increase significantly when we run fans and air conditioners to stay cool, while also using other appliances,” said Eversource Executive Vice President of Customer Experience and Energy Strategy Penni Conner. “There are numerous energy efficiency solutions available on our website that can help customers reduce their usage, keeping their bills more affordable. Even those that feel like small actions can add up and help keep bills down when trying to stay cool this summer.”

Although customers will see a decrease in their bill this summer, Eversource added that customers should still expect higher costs next winter due to market volatility. Rate changes occur two times a year in Massachusetts, on January 1st and July 1st.