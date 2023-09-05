LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource Gas will be replacing a gas main at an intersection in Longmeadow on Tuesday.

The gas main at the intersection of Longmeadow Street and Converse Street will begin being replaced on Tuesday, according to the Longmeadow Police Department. The work is scheduled to be completed on Wednesday.

Traffic is being limited to one lane, alternating between North and Southbound traffic on Longmeadow Street. Westbound traffic on Converse Street will be closed at Laurel Street with the exception of truck traffic.

It is being asked to use another route when traveling on Tuesday and Wednesday and to expect delays.