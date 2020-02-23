Eversource to use helicopter to string new lines in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Flights are scheduled to fly over certain portions of Westfield between Monday and Saturday due to Eversource Energy installing a new circuit on transmission structures.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Westfield residents should be aware of flights between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday, February 29 between 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The utility line is located between the Pochassic Substation off Oakdale Avenue and the Buck Pond Substation on Summit Lock Road.

The description of the helicopter is yellow and white with a tail number of N502MM.

The schedule is subject to change based on weather.

