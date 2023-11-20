WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource will be performing tree work in West Springfield as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce power outages caused by trees across the state.

Crews will be tree trimming on Bernie Ave, Amostown Rd, Piper Rd, Rogers Ave, Westfield St, Riverdale St, Prospect Ave, Kings Hwy, Morton St, Elm St, and Memorial Ave. By the end of the year, Eversource says they will have trimmed or removed trees along 62 miles of town roads.

Property owners do have the option to keep the cut wood. Tree maintenance is also the responsibility of the homeowners, according to Eversource. A professional tree service should be contacted to perform any work to keep branches away from the lower-voltage service wires connecting their homes and businesses to the main utility lines on the street.

“Our vegetation management programs are designed to balance and preserve the many important benefits and natural beauty that trees provide with the need for safe and reliable power,” said Eversource Vegetation Management Manager Christopher Gonzalez. “Trees continue to be the primary cause of power outages, especially during a storm, so by working strategically and proactively, our tree-trimming activities reduce both the number and duration of outages for customers. Tree trimming is the most effective means of improving reliability for customers, and our tree work also benefits the communities we serve by removing dead or diseased trees that not only threaten the lines and rights-of-way but also public roads.”

“I’ve been working closely with Eversource for over a decade,” said West Springfield Tree Warden Marcus Catlett. “Our partnership is focused on maintaining a healthy urban forest while making sure our residents have safe, reliable power. They’ve always been very professional and responsive, removing dying, decaying, hazardous town trees we identify as a threat to power lines, and infrastructure and in some cases even posing a public safety concern. It’s a lot of work and we have a limited number of crews. So, we value our partnership with Eversource.”