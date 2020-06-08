Eversource using helicopters to replace transmission tower lines in Agawam, Longmeadow

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource will be replacing existing lines at the top of the company’s transmission towers in parts of Agawam and Longmeadow starting Monday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Eversource will be using helicopters to replace the lines with a more advanced fiber-optic communication wire to allow its company to speed up communications among its electrical substations.

The flights will go until Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the utility right of way in Agawam and Longmeadow.