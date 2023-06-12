AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource, the energy company, is gearing up for its annual wildlife protection training program known as “Turtle-Palooza!”

The program aims to safeguard protected species, particularly the Eastern Box Turtle, in one of the company’s rights-of-way, which serves as a favored nesting site. Maintaining the safety and reliability of power delivery, Eversource keeps the undergrowth beneath its power lines low. However, this low growth inadvertently creates an ideal breeding environment for turtles, often leading to their eggs being laid when heavy equipment is in use.

To address this challenge, Eversource conducts turtle sweeps as part of its training program. These sweeps involve locating turtles before commencing any work and subsequently relocating them to ensure their safety. Additionally, Eversource’s crews receive assistance from a specially trained turtle-sniffing dog, further enhancing their ability to detect and protect these valuable creatures.

The upcoming “Turtle-Palooza!” event is scheduled for June 14 at 11:30 a.m., regardless of weather conditions. The training session will be held in the right-of-way located off 68 Moylan Lane in Agawam.

Through initiatives like “Turtle-Palooza!,” Eversource demonstrates its commitment to maintaining a balance between providing reliable energy services and protecting local wildlife, ultimately contributing to the preservation of the environment and the well-being of protected species.