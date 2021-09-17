Everything you need to know about this year’s Big E fair

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the Big E is back!

The gates at the Big E open at 8:00 a.m. Friday morning for the first fair since 2019. Buildings, exhibits and crafts will open up at 10:00 a.m. Organizers said they really think people are ready to get back out and enjoy the fair once again this year.

When is my state/town day at The Big E?

Each day at the Big E honors something specific. For example, Friday is Military Appreciation Day at the Big E. Veterans, active duty military and their dependents all get in free. Here are all the special and state days this year:

Friday, September 17 – Be A Kid For A Day/Military Appreciation Day

Saturday, September 18 – 4-H & FFA Day/Maine Day

Sunday, September 19 – Storrowton Day

Monday, September 20 – Salute to West Springfield

Tuesday, September 21 – Rhode Island Day/Salute to Holyoke

Wednesday, September 22 – Connecticut Day

Thursday, September 23 – Massachusetts Day

Friday, September 24 – New Hampshire Day

Saturday, September 25 – Vermont Day

Sunday, September 26 – Grange Day

Monday, September 27 – Salute to Springfield

Tuesday, September 28 – Salute to Chicopee, sponsored by Westfield Bank

Wednesday, September 29 – Salute to Agawam

Thursday, September 30 – Salute to Westfield, sponsored by Westfield Bank

Friday, October 1 – Harvest New England Day

Saturday, October 2 – October Fun Day

Sunday, October 3 – Salute to Special Olympics

Daily schedules can be found on The Big E’s website.

Live Music at The Big E

There will be 80-plus live bands throughout the 17 day fair, starting with Machine Gun Kelly to kick things off with a sold out concert at the Big E Arena at 7:30 p.m. Here is the full list of live music this year:

The Big E Arena, all shows take place at 7:30 p.m. and Doors open at 5:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted:

Court of Honor Stage, all concerts are free with fair admission:

Sept. 17-26: Tom Franek, 11am, 1 & 6pm

Sept. 17-19: Modern English, 3pm

Sept. 17: Jesse McCartney, 8pm

Sept. 18: Kameron Marlowe, 8pm

Sept. 19: Foghat, 8pm

Sept. 20-21: Raniere Martin in the Donna Summer Experience, 3pm

Sept. 20-21: The Yardbirds, 8pm

Sept. 22-23: Exile, 3pm

Sept. 22: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, 8pm

Sept. 23: 10,000 Maniacs, 8pm

Sept. 24-26: The Bar-Kays, 3pm

Sept. 25: Plain White T’s, 8pm

Sept. 26: Don McLean, 8pm

Sept. 27-28: The Outlaws, 8pm

Sept. 27-Oct. 3: The Everly Set, 11am, 1 & 6pm

Sept. 29-30: Big Brother and the Holding Company, 3pm

Sept. 29: Lisa Lisa, 8pm

Sept. 30: Ripe, 8pm

Oct. 1: Kashmir: The Live Led Zeppelin Show, 8pm

Oct. 1-3: Tribute to The King performed by Taylor Rodriguez, 3pm

Oct. 2: Hoobastank, 8pm

Oct. 3: Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of RUN DMC, 8pm

The E Stage:

Showtimes are: Monday – Thursday from 4:30 & 7:30 p.m.; Friday & Saturday from 3, 6 & 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 3 & 6 p.m.

Houston Bernard, Sept. 19

Eavesdrop, Sept. 22

Choco Band, Sept. 24

Amber Eyes, Oct. 1

Otan Vargas with special guest Ted Lewis (10/2)

Parking and shuttles available at The Big E

During the next 17 days, The Big E will attract visitors from all over the Northeast and it gets busy in the area.

The Big E has parking at Gate 9, that’s at the intersection of Memorial Avenue and Circuit Avenue. Just a heads up, parking there is cash only. Give yourself some extra time if you’re driving to the fair. Thousands of cars come to West Springfield during the fair.

The fair is encouraging people to use the King Gray shuttles to get to the Big E. On Saturdays and Sundays, a free shuttle is offered from Union Station in Springfield. It departs from Gate 24 at Union Station.

There is also a shuttle from Enfield Square Mall that also operates on weekends. It costs $5 to ride the shuttle. Buses there leave every 30 minutes beginning at 9:00 a.m. the morning from the former Macy’s department store.

If you do plan to shuttle over, you will need to wear a mask on that shuttle.

West Springfield Mask mandate

Remember to bring a mask with you to The Big E this year. You’ll need it to get inside buildings on the fairgrounds. The West Springfield Board of Health voted Wednesday to mandate wearing a mask when inside public and private buildings where people are allowed inside.

The fair runs through October 3rd.