Everything you need to know if you’re planning to have a tag sale

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Warm weather is here, which means tag sales are popping up across western Massachusetts.

Most towns and cities across the state require those who want to hold a tag sale to get a permit beforehand. The cost of the permit varies depending on the town or city.

Springfield, Holyoke, Chicopee, and Agawam are a small number of places in western Massachusetts that require residents to purchase or request a permit before holding a tag sale.

In Springfield, residents can apply for a permit through the City Clerk, either in person or by mailing an application. Prices for permits vary based on the town and city. In Springfield, the first two tag sale permits are $10, and the second two are $20.

“We’ve got two or three families doing this tag sale,” said Lisa Nieves of Springfield. “And it’s usually we get up at five in the morning, we set up the day before we set up the tents which we need on a hot day like today, it is extremely a lot of work.”

Not getting a permit could end up costing you. While fines and penalties vary based on the town or city, in South Hadley residents face a $25 fee for each day they hold a tag sale without a permit.

Additionally, most cities and towns have restrictions on how many days during the tag sale season one can hold a sale.

Agawam allows residents to hold tag sales for six days during the season, while Wilbraham only allows residents to hold tag sales for two days during the season.

Below is a map of all the registered tag sales for this weekend in Springfield.

Click here to view the map on your mobile device >>

