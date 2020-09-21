Ex-Holyoke kindergarten teacher sentenced to prison in child pornography case

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A former Holyoke kindergarten teacher has been sentenced to six years in prison, months after pleading guilty in federal court to a single count of possession of child pornography.

Forty year-old Gregory Lisby of Worcester was sentenced Friday at U.S. District Court in Worcester to six years imprisonment and five years of supervised release. According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, investigators found 180 images and 50 videos of child pornography on a Microsoft One Drive account belonging to Lisby.

Lisby, who is a priest in the Episcopal Church, was put under a disciplinary investigation by the church following his arrest last September. Bishop Rev. Douglas Fisher had also placed Lisby under a directive forbidding him from having any contact with any Episcopal church. In a statement released following Lisby’s arrest, Fisher said he did not have any reason to believe that any children in the Episcopal Diocese of Western Massachusetts (which includes Worcester) had been victimized.

Prior to his arrest, Lisby had begun working as a kindergarten teacher at the Morgan School in Holyoke. He resigned from his position after the district found out about the federal investigation.