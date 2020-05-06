Excel Dryer creates device proven to remove high percentage of viruses

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – U.S. Representative Richard Neal is scheduled to tour the Excel Dryer manufacturing facility in East Longmeadow Wednesday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, at 11:00 a.m., Neal will be guided through a factory tour that displays the Excel Dryer’s XLERATOR Hand Dryer which includes a HEPA Filtration System proven to remove 99.999 percent of viruses from the air stream.

Neal will also be viewing their new mobile hand hygiene station created to support frontline workers at field and drive-thru testing sites.

A discussion involving Neal took place regarding the possibility of establishing Excel Dryer as an essential manufacturer due to its important roles in preventing the spread of germs like the coronavirus. Future installations throughout the state are currently in the works and are expected to be established in a few months.

Due to the pandemic, Excel Dryer began making mobile hand dryers with special filtration systems, so front line workers can use them anywhere.